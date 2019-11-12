Boston faces Florida, seeks to stop 3-game slide

Florida Panthers (8-4-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (11-3-3, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will try to break its three-game slide when the Bruins play Florida.

The Bruins are 5-2-3 in Eastern Conference games. Boston leads the league with 17 power-play goals, led by David Pastrnak with nine.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Panthers are 2-1-1 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Florida ranks fourth in the league averaging 6.2 assists per game, led by Aleksander Barkov Jr. with 1.0.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 15 goals, adding 15 assists and recording 30 points. Brad Marchand has collected 18 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Brian Boyle leads the Panthers with a plus-4 in nine games played this season. Barkov has collected 16 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .887 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-2-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: Jake DeBrusk: day to day (lower body), Torey Krug: day to day (upper body), David Backes: day to day (upper body).

Panthers Injuries: Noel Acciari: day to day (lower body), Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper body).