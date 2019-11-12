San Jose faces Edmonton, seeks 4th straight home win

Edmonton Oilers (12-5-2, first in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (7-10-1, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hosts Edmonton looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Sharks are 1-4-0 against opponents in the Pacific Division. San Jose serves 12.7 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Barclay Goodrow leads the team serving 35 total minutes.

The Oilers are 3-3-2 in conference play. Edmonton has converted on 29.1% of power-play opportunities, scoring 16 power-play goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl leads the Sharks with 18 points, scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists. Evander Kane has scored six goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 14 goals and has 34 points. Connor McDavid has collected seven assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, five assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .876 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: None listed.

Oilers Injuries: None listed.