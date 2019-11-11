Coyotes win in shootout, snap Capitals’ win streak at 6

The Arizona Coyotes celebrate after they won an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Washington. The Coyotes won 4-3 after a shootout. AP Photo

Conor Garland scored the shootout winner minutes after an apparent Capitals overtime goal was waved off by video review, and the Arizona Coyotes responded from blowing a big lead to beat Washington 4-3 Monday night.

The NHL-leading Capitals' winning streak was snapped at six. The Coyotes ended their own three-game skid.

Arizona blew a 3-0 lead for a second consecutive game but came away victorious this time. The Coyotes thought they lost in OT when T.J. Oshie scored, but the goal was wiped out after a replay review because the play was offside.

Making a rare start for Arizona, goaltender Antti Raanta was one of the best players on the ice in making 31 saves during regulation and overtime. Raanta went spread eagle to deny Jakub Vrana 63 seconds in, made a Grade-A save on Tom Wilson less than a minute later and slid over to stop Alex Ovechkin from his patented spot on the power play in the third period.

Clayton Keller scored in the first period, and Christian Fischer and Michael Grabner had goals 35 seconds apart early in the second to build the Coyotes' lead. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored twice and Oshie tied it with 1:16 left to send the game to overtime.

HURRICANES 8, SENATORS 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored twice, Joel Edmundson had a goal and two assists, and Carolina beat Ottawa to snap a four-game losing streak.

Warren Foegele, Ryan Dzingel and Martin Necsas each had a goal and an assist, and Haydn Fleury and Dougie Hamilton also scored to help the Hurricanes win for only the second time this month (2-4-0) after matching a franchise record with eight wins in October. Andre Svechnikov and Brett Pesce each added two assists, and Petr Mrazek stopped 26 shots for his eighth win of the season.

Colin White and Brady Tkachuk scored for Ottawa, which had won three of its previous four games. Anders Nilsson gave up four goals on 19 shots before being pulled in the second period, and Craig Anderson stopped 20 of the 24 shots he faced.