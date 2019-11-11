Kentucky hits No. 1 in AP Top 25 after Michigan State win

Kentucky head coach John Calipari urges his team on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Kentucky won 91-49. AP Photo

Kentucky has climbed to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.

The Wildcats rose one spot after winning a 1-vs-2 matchup with Michigan State to open the season in the Champions Classic, followed by an easy win against Eastern Kentucky.

Kentucky (2-0) earned 64 of 65 first-place votes in Monday's poll, marking the first time the Wildcats have reached No. 1 since early in the 2016-17 season.

Duke climbed two spots to No. 2 after beating Kansas in the Classic's other top-4 matchup.

The Spartans fell to No. 3, followed by Louisville — which claimed the remaining first-place vote.

Kansas, North Carolina, Maryland, Gonzaga, reigning national champion Virginia and Villanova rounded out the top 10.

No. 20 Washington and No. 25 Colorado were new poll additions.

