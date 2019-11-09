Davis scores 15 to lead Stanford past CSU Fullerton, 70-54

Daejon Davis knows his way around the basketball court and could find himself at any of the five positions at any given time. He doesn't have to handle the ball as much as he has in the past and that makes him even more dangerous.

Davis scored 15 points, one of four Stanford players to reach double figures, and the Cardinal won their second straight to open the season, beating Cal State Fullerton 70-54 on Saturday night.

"Tonight was a pretty good indication of what he can do," Cardinal coach Jerod Haase said. "We want to put him in positions to make plays. He was really good and we need that."

Oscar da Silva added 14 points for Stanford (1-1), which played the Titans (0-2) for the first time in seven years. Freshmen Tyrell Terry and Spencer Jones, who made his first start, each scored 12 points.

"Coach was telling us how aggressive Oscar was in attacking the basket and I thought, if I start, I better follow what Oscar does," Jones said. "I love the way Oscar carries himself and that he scored 20 points the last game."

Wayne Arnold scored 14 points and Davon Clare had 15 rebounds to lead Cal State Fullerton. Brandon Kamga added 10 points.

The Titans were 4 of 23 from 3-point range, including 2 of 13 in the second half. Stanford was 5 of 17.

"We just gotta make shots. We got to the free-throw line but didn't make enough of them," Titans coach Dedrique Taylor said. "We put so much pressure on our defense by not making shots. We got to the free-throw line 21 times and made only 10. You can't expect to have a good outcome doing that."

Jones re-entered the game midway through the first half and immediately hit a 3-pointer to give Stanford a double-digit lead at 17-5. The Cardinal led by as many as 19 before halftime and the Titans never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.

NEW ROLE(S)

Daejon Davis came to Stanford as a shooting guard but has had to play the point out of necessity. That's not the case this year with the addition of freshman Tyrell Terry and the added experience of sophomore Bryce Wills. "It's a new perspective," Davis said. "When other guys can handle the ball, I can see the floor differently and get the good angles. I can end up in the 2 or 3 spot." Cardinal coach Jerod Haase took it one step further. "We can put him in the post and he would be ready to go."

BIG PICTURE

Cal State Fullerton: CSUF has reached the postseason in each of the past three years and are looking to add to that streak this season. Senior forward Davon Clare, who has played in nearly 100 games at Fullerton, will be counted upon for leadership and will have an extended role on the court as well.

Stanford: Daejon Davis, who had an off-night in the Cardinal's season opener, responded with a solid shooting effort against the Titans. The junior guard will not have to play multiple positions over the course of a game and create things for himself and his teammates.

UP NEXT

Cal State Fullerton: The Titans travel to play Wyoming on Wednesday night in the third of three road games to open the season.

Stanford: The Cardinal host their second straight Big West opponent when Long Beach State comes to town for a Tuesday night contest. Stanford opens with six home games for the first time in 13 years.

