Coleman, Liddell help Texas beat No. 23 Purdue

Texas forward Jericho Sims (20) completes a break away dunk against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. AP Photo

Matt Coleman III scored 22 points and Gerald Liddell added a career-high to help Texas beat No. 23 Purdue 70-66 on Saturday night.

The Longhorns (2-0) have won seven straight dating to last season's run to the NIT championship. They are he first nonconference team to beat the Boilermakers on their home court in nearly three years.

Sasha Stefanovic scored 14 points to lead Purdue (1-1). Eric Hunter Jr. and Jahaad Proctor each had 12.

NO. 8 GONZAGA 110, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 60

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Filip Petrusev scored a career-high 25 points on 9-for-10 shooting and Gonzaga routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Drew Timme and Admon Gilder each scored 15 points and Ryan Woolridge added 14 points and nine assists for Gonzaga (2-0). Shaun Doss scored 15 points for the Golden Lions (0-2).

The Zags scored 10 of the final 11 points to take a 56-30 lead at halftime, behind 58.6% shooting.

NO. 12 SETON GALL 74, STONY BROOK 57

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Romaro Gill had 10 points and 10 assists and Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 17 points for Seton Hall in Pirates coach Kevin Willard's return.

Seton Hall (2-0) withstood an ankle injury to Myles Powell, the Big East preseason player of the year and an Associated Press preseason All-America selection. He sprained his left ankle early in the game.

Seton Hal lannounced Oct. 29 that the NCAA is investigating the program and Willard would be sitting out two games. Willard sat out an exhibition game and the opener against Wagner.

Makale Foreman led Stony Brook (0-2) with 16 points.

NO. 13 TEXAS TECH 79, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 44

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — TJ Holyfield scored 20 points to lead Texas Tech past Bethune-Cookman.

The new-look Red Raiders (2-0) have won their first two games by a combined 70 points. Texas Tech has only three returners from the team that lost to Virginia in last season's national championship game.

Malik Maitland led Bethune-Cookman (1-1) with 13 points.