Longhorns use strong finish to pull upset at No. 23 Purdue

Texas forward Royce Hamm Jr. (5) goes up for a rebound attempt with Purdue forward Aaron Wheeler (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. AP Photo

Matt Coleman III scored 22 points and Gerald Liddell added a career high 14 on Saturday night to help Texas upset No. 23 Purdue 70-66.

The Longhorns (2-0) have won seven straight dating to last season's run to the NIT championship and they became the first non-conference team to beat the Boilermakers on their home court in nearly three years.

Sasha Stefanovic scored 14 points to lead Purdue (1-1). Eric Hunter Jr. and Jahaad Proctor each had 12.

The Boilermakers looked like they were in control when they scored seven straight to take a 62-57 lead with 3:14 to play.

But the Longhorns forced three straight turnovers and the next seven to take a 64-62 lead on a 3-pointer from Jase Febres with 1:25 to go.

Purdue only got two more baskets the rest of the game.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns passed a key early-season test. They went into Mackey Arena, which has been nothing but trouble for visitors the last four-plus seasons, and pulled off the upset by grinding out a victory. It's a promising sign that the Longhorns could be on their way back.

Purdue: This one will sting for Purdue. The Boilermakers looked like they were about to pull away late, but their inability to take care of the ball and make free throws proved costly in the end. And now they'll have to start working on a new home-court winning streak.

STAT SHEET

Texas: Coleman had four rebounds and seven assists while Liddell also grabbed a career-high eight rebounds. ... Febres finished with 11 points and Jericho Sims scored 10 despite playing most of the night in foul trouble. ... Texas was 9 of 22 on 3s and shot 53.3% from the field.

Purdue: Stefanovic made his first four shots, all 3s, after sitting out Wednesday's opener with a foot injury. ... The Boilermakers were 8 of 16 on 3s and shot 41% from the field. ... Purdue had a 36-24 rebounding edge. ... The last non-conference team to win in West Lafayette was then No. 3 Villanova in November 2016. ... Purdue also had an 18-game home-court winning streak snapped.

UP NEXT

Texas heads home to face California Baptist in the first game of the 2K Empire Classic.

Purdue hits the road for another intriguing early-season contest against Marquette in this season's Gavitt Games. Marquette was ranked No. 29 in the preseason poll.