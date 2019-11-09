UTSA rallies in 4th quarter, tops Old Dominion 24-23

Lowell Narcisse threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Carlos Strickland to tie, and Hunter Duplessis knocked in the winning extra point as UTSA rallied past Old Dominion 24-23 on Saturday.

Narcisse and the Roadrunners (4-5, 3-2 Conference USA) entered the fourth quarter down by 13 points but put together a pair of scoring drives that consumed 11 minutes off the clock. UTSA quashed Old Dominion hopes for an answering score when Clarence Hicks forced a fumble on a sack with 1:13 left to play.

Narcisse was 18-of-23 passing for 240 yards and a TD. Sincere McCormick rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns — his first 100-yard game since racking up 189 against UTEP October 5.

Old Dominion's freshman Hayden Wolff was 17 of 29 for 247 yards and a TD. He was also intercepted late in the first half.

Wolff was sacked from behind on the Monarchs' final drive by Hicks, who also knocked away the ball. Jarrod Carter-McLin recovered.

Zakhari Franklin caught six passes for 134 yards, including a 65-yard catch that is UTSA's longest play from scrimmage this season.