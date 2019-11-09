Toro scores 22 to lift George Washington past Howard 76-62

Arnaldo Toro had a career-high 22 points plus 18 rebounds as George Washington topped Howard 76-62 on Saturday.

Toro made 9 of 12 shots and the Colonials outshot the Bison from the field 42.6% to 39%.

Jamison Battle had 14 points for George Washington (1-1). Mezie Offurum and Justin Williams added 11 apiece.

Charles Williams had 21 points for the Bison (0-2). Kyle Foster added 12 points. Khalil Robinson had six rebounds.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

George Washington plays American at home on Tuesday. Howard plays Notre Dame on the road on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25