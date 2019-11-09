Presbyterian defeats Gardner-Webb for first win of season

Tyler Huff threw for one touchdown and ran for another and Presbyterian rallied in the second half to defeat Gardner-Webb 24-14 on Saturday, the first victory of the season for the Blue Hose.

Presbyterian (1-9, 1-4 Big South) forced four turnovers and cashed them in for 21 points.

Gardner-Webb (3-7, 1-4) scored both its touchdowns in the second quarter for a 14-10 halftime lead. Kalen Whitlow hit Izaiah Gathings for a 10-yard scoring pass and A.J. Moses had a 1-yard touchdown run.

Presbyterian rallied with two touchdowns in the second half.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The first score was a 2-yard run by Jarius Jeter to cap an 80-yard drive that was set up by a wild play in which there were two turnovers. Gardner-Webb's Robert McKoy intercepted a pass and returned it 28 yards to the 1-yard line before fumbling. Presbyterian was credited with a team recovery for a touchback, resumed its possession at the 20-yard line and marched 80 yards to the go-ahead score.

PC's other touchdown was a 4-yard run by Huff early in the fourth quarter. That drive of 35 yards was set up by Rod Haygood's interception of a Whitlow pass.

The win snapped a 16-game skid that started Oct. 6 last year. Prior to Saturday, the Blue Hose's last win was against NAIA-member Lindsey Wilson (10-0) on Sept. 27.