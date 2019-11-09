S. Illinois squares off against Delaware

Delaware (2-0) vs. Southern Illinois (2-0)

Silver Spurs Arena, Kissimmee, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware and Southern Illinois both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams are coming off of victories on Friday. Southern Illinois earned a 72-60 win over UTSA, while Delaware got a 56-53 win over Oakland.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Southern Illinois' Marcus Domask has averaged 18 points while Barret Benson has put up 16 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Fightin' Blue Hens, Nate Darling has averaged 22 points and six rebounds while Ryan Allen has put up 16.5 points, four rebounds and four assists.DOMINANT DARLING: Darling has connected on 55.6 percent of the nine 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware as a team has made 11.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-most among Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25