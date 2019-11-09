Celtics face the Spurs, aim for 7th straight win

Boston Celtics (6-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-3, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

Boston heads into a matchup with San Antonio as winners of six consecutive games.

San Antonio finished 48-34 overall with a 32-9 record at home a season ago. The Spurs averaged 111.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 110.0 last season.

Boston went 49-33 overall with a 21-20 record on the road a season ago. The Celtics averaged 112.4 points per game last season, 44.8 in the paint, 18.1 off of turnovers and 16.2 on fast breaks.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Spurs Injuries: None listed.

Celtics Injuries: Enes Kanter: out (knee).