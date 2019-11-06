Southern begins campaign against Loyola (LA)

Loyola (LA) vs. Southern (0-0)

F.G. Clark Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Jaguars are set to battle the Wolfpack of NAIA member Loyola (LA). Southern lost 80-70 to Texas Southern in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern went 0-12 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Jaguars offense scored 66.1 points per contest across those 12 contests.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25