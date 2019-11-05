Islanders beat Senators 4-1 for 10th straight win

New York Islanders center Cole Bardreau (34) celebrates after scoring on a penalty shot against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Cole Bardreau scored his first NHL goal on a penalty shot in the second period, and the New York Islanders beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 Tuesday night for their 10th straight win.

Cal Clutterbuck and Casey Cizikas each had a goal and an assist, and Josh Bailey also scored to help the Islanders win their first game in Brooklyn this season and extend their winning streak to the second-longest in franchise history, trailing only a 15-game run Jan. 21 to Feb. 20, 1982. Thomas Greiss stopped 27 shots.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal for the Senators and Craig Anderson finished with 28 saves. Ottawa had won three of five after starting the season 1-6-1.

CANADIENS 5, BRUINS 4

MONTREAL (AP) — Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete scored twice to help Montreal beat Boston.

Ben Chiarot scored the winner in the third period and Tomas Tatar and Paul Byron also scored for the Canadiens (8-5-2), who have won four of five. Jeff Petry had two assists.

David Pastrnak, Connor Clifton, Anders Bjork and Sean Kuraly scored for the Bruins (11-2-2), who had a six-game win streak halted.

It was hardly a goaltending battle, with Carey Price stopping 21 of 25 shots and Tuukka Rask allowing five goals on 31 shots.

The Canadiens took a 4-3 lead into the third period, but Boston overcame its third deficit when Kuraly surprised Price on a wraparound at 3:03.

FLYERS 4, HURRICANES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier had a goal and an assist, Travis Konecny scored the tiebreaker early in the third period and Philadelphia topped Carolina.

Claude Giroux and 19-year-old rookie Joel Farabee also scored, and Matt Niskanen had two assists for the Flyers. Carter Hart made 33 saves.

Lucas Wallmark scored for the Hurricanes, who have lost six of 10 after a 5-0 start. Petr Mrazek made 24 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, KINGS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored 30 seconds apart in the third period to send Toronto past Los Angeles.

Alexander Kerfoot also scored for Toronto (8-5-3), which got 24 saves from Frederik Andersen. Matthews and Nylander each added an assist.

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was back in the lineup after missing seven games with a broken finger.

Alex Iafallo scored for the Kings (5-10-0). Jonathan Quick made 20 saves.

Matthews snapped a 1-all tie with 7:24 left in regulation when he scored his 12th of the season.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Reilly Smith scored twice, Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves and Vegas halted a two-game skid with a win over Columbus.

Playing against his former team, William Karlsson assisted on both of Smith's goals as the Golden Knights got back in the win column after dropping three of four. They lost the previous two in overtime after holding two-goal leads.

Boone Jenner scored and Joonas Korpisalo had 23 saves in the Blue Jackets' fifth straight loss.

DEVILS 2, JETS 1, SO

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikita Gusev and Jesper Boqvist scored in the shootout to lift New Jersey over Winnipeg.

Nico Hischier scored in the first period for the Devils, who are 4-1-2 in their past seven games. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 32 shots.

Andrew Copp had a goal in the second for the Jets, who started a four-game homestand and lost in extra time for the first time this season.

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for Winnipeg, which went 1-4 on its last homestand.

Winnipeg had won its previous seven games against the Devils.

STARS 4, AVALANCHE 1

DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa scored two goals off rebounds and Dallas won for the seventh time in eight games, beating Colorado.

Jason Dickinson scored in the first period and Corey Perry added a goal in the third for the Stars, who never trailed. Ben Bishop made 36 saves.

J.T. Compher scored for the Avalanche, who fell to 0-4-1 in their last five games.

Colorado lost replay challenges after the Stars' first and third goals. Because of that, the Avalanche received six minutes in penalties.

SHARKS 4, BLACKHAWKS 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Marleau celebrated his 800th consecutive game by scoring a goal, and San Jose beat Chicago to halt a five-game losing streak.

The Sharks had been outscored 22-8 during the skid and failed to earn a point or hold a lead at any point during a stretch that left last season's Western Conference runners-up near the bottom of the standings.

All three of Marleau's goals this season have come against Chicago. Longtime teammate Joe Thornton got the second assist, his first on a score by Marleau since the 2017 playoffs. Thornton has assisted on 122 of Marleau's 554 career goals.

Evander Kane added a short-handed goal later in the second period. Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, and Martin Jones made 19 saves.

The Blackhawks got late goals from Brandon Saad and Duncan Keith to make it a one-goal game with 1:54 to play. Meier sealed it with an empty-netter.

WILD 4, DUCKS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored the tying goal on a breakaway and assisted on Eric Staal's go-ahead goal early in the third period as Minnesota snapped its five-game road losing streak with a victory over Anaheim.

Kevin Fiala also scored and Alex Stalock made 29 saves for the Wild, who came back from a two-goal deficit for only their second win in nine road games this season. Zach Parise added an empty-netter to cap Minnesota's four-goal rally, which provided a much-needed boost for the last-place club in the opener of a four-game West Coast trip.

Jacob Larsson got his first career goal and Rickard Rakell also scored for the Ducks, who failed to earn a point for the first time in four games on their seven-game homestand. Anaheim also lost for the first time in nine games this season when taking a lead into the third period.

FLAMES 4, COYOTES 3, OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored with 34 seconds on the clock in overtime to give Calgary a comeback victory over Arizona.

After the Flames trailed 3-1 late in the third period, Tkachuk and Mark Giordano scored in a 49-second span to tie it. Johnny Gaudreau also scored for Calgary, and David Rittich made 34 saves.

Clayton Keller, Christian Dvorak and Vinnie Hinostroza scored for the Coyotes. Antti Raanta stopped 39 shots.

BLUES 2, CANUCKS 1, OT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jaden Schwartz scored on a 3-on-0 break at 3:28 of overtime to lift St. Louis over Vancouver.

It was the fifth consecutive win for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who are 7-1-0 in their past eight games.

The deciding goal came after Vancouver's Tyler Myers fired a shot that missed wide of the St. Louis net and caromed way up the ice with three Blues chasing. Schwartz finished off a tic-tac-toe play alongside Alex Pietrangelo and Brayden Schenn.

Canucks rookie Quinn Hughes tied the game at 1 with 3:35 remaining in the third period.

Tyler Bozak scored his first goal of the season for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 33 saves and is 6-1-0 in his last seven games.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots for the Canucks, who are 7-1-3 in the last 11.