Colts’ Jacoby Brissett is latest starting QB to get hurt

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) scrambles away from Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Terrell Edmunds (34) in the first half of an NFL football game , Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Pittsburgh. AP Photo

A season defined by injuries to quarterbacks continued Sunday when Colts starter Jacoby Brissett hurt his left knee in Indianapolis' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brissett, who took over for Indy after Andrew Luck's surprise retirement during the preseason, went down in the second quarter after one of his offensive linemen fell on him as he stood in the pocket. He was replaced by veteran Brian Hoyer, who nearly led the Colts to victory, but Adam Vinatieri missed a go-ahead field-goal attempt with 1:14 remaining, allowing the Steelers to escape with a 26-24 win.

Coach Frank Reich described the injury as a sprain, and Brissett's status for next week's game against Miami is uncertain. Brissett tested the knee during the game but said it wasn't worth the risk to return to the field. He said afterward that he felt fine.

"As a collective group, we didn't think (going back in) was the right decision," Brissett said. "Hoyer was doing a good job, so there was no point in me risking it if there was no chance."

The Colts also lost center Ryan Kelly in the first quarter with what the team called a "burner." For the Steelers, fullback Rosie Nix left after aggravating a knee injury that sidelined him for five games earlier in the year.

The Minnesota Vikings' offense took a hit in the first quarter of their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs when receiver Adam Thielen aggravated a hamstring injury and left the game. Thielen first hurt the hamstring against Detroit two weeks earlier and sat out last week against Washington.

Another high-profile receiver, the Eagles' DeSean Jackson, lasted just one series of Philadelphia's win over Chicago. It was Jackson's first action since suffering an abdominal injury in Week 2. He drew a pass interference penalty on the first play of the game and had one catch for 5 yards before he left. Coach Doug Pederson said Jackson was held out for precautionary reasons and will undergo more testing this week.

Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman left in the second quarter with a thigh injury.

In the Panthers' victory over the Titans, Carolina cornerback James Bradberry injured his groin late in the game and did not return. Tennessee cornerback Malcolm Butler injured his left wrist late in the first half, ending his day.

Dolphins rookie receiver Preston Williams caught two touchdown passes as Miami beat the Jets for its first win of the season, but his day ended in pain when he hurt a knee in the fourth quarter and was carted off the field. Williams had returned after suffered a right wrist injury in the third quarter.

For the Jets, safety Jamal Adams was evaluated for a possible head injury, running back Ty Montgomery was shaken up when he ran into Dolphins punter Matt Haack, and defensive lineman Steve McLendon injured a shoulder in the second half.

In the Los Angeles Chargers' surprisingly easy win over the Green Bay Packers, offensive tackle Sam Tevi and linebacker Denzel Perryman both suffered knee injuries and did not return.

The Oakland Raiders lost right tackle Trent Brown to a knee injury on the opening drive of their win over the Detroit Lions. Brown tried to return on the second drive before leaving again and not returning.

Cleveland tight end Ricky Seals-Jones left in the second quarter of the Browns' loss to the Denver Broncos with a knee injury and didn't return.

Tampa Bay lost a pair of starters and a key reserve in the first half of its overtime defeat at Seattle. Cornerback Carlton Davis suffered a hip injury on the Seahawks' opening drive and did not return. Buccaneers outside linebacker Carl Nassib was lost early in the second quarter because of a groin injury and Nassib's backup, Anthony Nelson, injured his hamstring in the second quarter and was immediately ruled out.