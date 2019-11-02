Arrieta exercises $20M option to stay with Phillies

Jake Arrieta is staying with the Philadelphia Phillies, exercising a $20 million player option for 2020 on Saturday.

A 33-year-old right-hander, Arrieta was 8-8 with a 4.64 ERA in 24 starts this year. He did not pitch after Aug. 11 because of surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow.

Arrieta was the 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner with the Chicago Cubs. He made the All-Star team the following season and helped the Cubs win their first World Series title since 1908. He left as a free agent after the 2017 season and signed a deal with the Phillies that will wind up paying $75 million over three seasons.

Arrieta was 10-11 with a 3.96 ERA in 31 starts for Philadelphia in 2018.