Winnipeg Jets hit the road against Vegas Golden Knights

Winnipeg Jets (7-7-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (8-5-1, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets will travel to face conference foe Vegas.

The Golden Knights are 6-3-0 against Western Conference opponents. Vegas averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Brayden McNabb leads the team serving 22 total minutes.

The Jets are 5-3-0 in conference games. Winnipeg serves 4.1 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the league. Dmitry Kulikov leads the team averaging 0.6.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Karlsson leads the Golden Knights with a plus-five in 14 games played this season. Mark Stone has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Nikolaj Ehlers has collected 14 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling seven assists for the Jets. Josh Morrissey has totaled six assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Golden Knights Injuries: Alex Tuch: out (upper body).

Jets Injuries: Patrik Laine: day to day (lower body).