LeBron James has triple-double, Lakers beat Mavs in OT

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving gestures after a basket during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Anthony Davis started overtime with back-to-back dunks after Danny Green's buzzer-beating 3-pointer in regulation, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Dallas Mavericks 119-110 on Friday night.

LeBron James and young Dallas phenom Luka Doncic had matching triple-doubles, with the 10th of Doncic's career extending the 20-year-old's record for triple-doubles for players under 21. James is third on that list with five.

James had a season-high 39 points with 16 assists and 12 rebounds. The 15-time All-Star converted a three-point play on a layup for a 110-103 lead in overtime.

Dallas got closer with five straight points from Doncic before a punctuating 3-pointer from James.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Doncic finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists.

Davis had 31 points and eight rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis finished with 16 points and nine boards after a fast start for the 7-foot-3 Latvian in the best test yet of big-name duos for the young Dallas pair from Europe.

Kyle Kuzma made his season debut for the Lakers with nine points and three rebounds in 19 minutes.

NETS 123, ROCKETS 116

NEW YORK (AP) — Taurean Prince had 27 points and 12 rebounds and Brooklyn slowed down James Harden and Houston.

Two nights after scoring a franchise-record 159 points in a victory at Washington, the Rockets couldn't get nearly enough shots to drop after opening an early 15-point lead. They went 12 for 48 from 3-point range, with Harden a dismal 2 for 16.

Harden finished with 36 points and eight assists, but he was 10 for 31 from the field. Russell Westbrook added 27 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Neither Harden nor Kyrie Irving was at his best in a matchup of the NBA's two leading scorers.

Harden came in leading the league with 36.8 points per game and scored 59 in the Washington outburst. Irving came in at 35.3 per game, He finished with 22 points on 7-for-18 shooting with 10 assists.

Caris LeVert scored 25 points for Brooklyn.

KINGS 102, JAZZ 101

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored on an offensive rebound with 2.9 seconds remaining after Nemanja Bjelica's missed 3-pointer, and Sacramento won its first game of the season, snapping a five-game skid.

Donovan Mitchell's desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer grazed the front of the rim.

De'Aaron Fox scored 25 points, Buddy Hield had 18 and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 14 to help the Kings (1-5) end their worst start in nearly 30 years. Sacramento entered the game as the only winless team in the NBA.

Mitchell had 24 points for the Jazz (4-2). Rudy Gobert added 15 points and 16 rebounds, and Mike Conley scored 19.

CELTICS 104, KNICKS 102

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum hit a turnaround jumper with 1.3 seconds remaining and Boston beat New York for its fourth straight victory.

Tatum finished with 24 points. Kemba Walker scored 23 of his 33 points in the second half, and Gordon Hayward had 13 points and nine boards.

Marcus Morris led the Knicks with 29 points, hitting a tying 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds left. Rookie RJ Barrett had 15 points and seven rebounds.

BUCKS 123, MAGIC 91

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 14 rebounds and Milwaukee routed Orlando.

Eric Bledsoe added 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for Milwaukee, and Khris Middleton added 16 points and six rebounds. The Bucks were coming off a 116-105 loss at Boston on Wednesday night.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 19 points.

BULLS 112, PISTONS 106

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 26 points, Otto Porter Jr. added 22 and Chicago overcame a big effort by Derrick Rose against his former team to beat Detroi.

Rose delighted the hometown crowd with 23 points and seven assists. But the Bulls came away with the win after dropping three in a row while handing the Pistons their fourth loss in five games.

LaVine put Chicago ahead for good with back-to-back 3-pointers and added four free throws in the final 11.5 seconds. Porter shot 8 of 12, nailing three 3s. Wendell Carter Jr. added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

PACERS 102, CAVALIERS 95

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists to help injury-depleted Indiana beat Cleveland for its first home victory of the season.

Jeremy Lamb added 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 17 rebounds. The Pacers have won two in a row after opening the season 0-3.

Kevin Love led Cleveland with 22 points and 17 rebounds.

SPURS 127, WARRIORS 110

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Patty Mills came off the bench to score 31 points and San Antonio beat Golden State, hours after the Warriors learned they will be without injured star Stephen Curry for at least three months.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 22 points for the Spurs (4-1), who were coming off their first loss of the season a night earlier.

D'Angelo Russell led Golden State (1-4) with 30 points.

The game was an indication of the uphill battle facing Golden State without Curry, who underwent surgery after breaking his left hand Wednesday against Phoenix.

Russell couldn't carry the Warriors alone, even with three teammates in double figures. Rookie Jordan Poole scored 20.