Big 12 reprimands 3 teams after field-storming celebrations

Kansas State fans storm the field as Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) attempts to head towards the locker room after the Sooners loss to the Wildcats in an NCAA football game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Ian Maule

The Big 12 Conference has issued public reprimands and fines of $25,000 against Kansas State and TCU for how the schools handled fans storming the field to celebrate after home victories over ranked teams.

Kansas also received a reprimand, but wasn't fined after the Jayhawks beat Texas Tech on Saturday.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said conference schools have a duty to provide a safe game environment.

The league doesn't have a policy prohibiting spectators on the field for postgame celebrations, but Bowlsby said home teams have to provide adequate security measures for student-athletes, coaches, game officials and spectators. That includes safe passage from the playing field to the locker room, and protection of the visiting team bench area.

Kansas State upset then-No. 5 Oklahoma 48-41 last Saturday, and TCU won 37-27 over then-No. 15 Texas.