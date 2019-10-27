Dallas and Portland face off for conference matchup

Portland Trail Blazers (1-1, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (2-0, second in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

Western Conference foes Dallas and Portland face off.

Dallas finished 18-34 in Western Conference games and 24-17 at home a season ago. The Mavericks gave up 110.1 points per game while committing 20.1 fouls last season.

Portland went 53-29 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Trail Blazers shot 46.7% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Mavericks Injuries: Dwight Powell: out (hamstring).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Pau Gasol: out (foot).