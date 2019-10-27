Los Angeles hosts Charlotte for cross-conference contest

Charlotte Hornets (1-1, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (1-1, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

Los Angeles and Charlotte square off in non-conference action.

Los Angeles finished 37-45 overall with a 22-19 record at home a season ago. The Lakers gave up 113.5 points per game while committing 20.7 fouls last season.

Charlotte went 39-43 overall with a 14-27 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Hornets averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 13 second chance points and 43.5 bench points last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Lakers Injuries: Talen Horton-Tucker: out (foot), Rajon Rondo: day to day (calf), Kyle Kuzma: out (stress reaction), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).

Hornets Injuries: Nicolas Batum: out (middle finger).