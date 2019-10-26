Late TD puts Samford over East Tennessee State 24-17

Jocquet Jiles ran for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter that made the difference as Samford rallied to beat East Tennessee State 24-17 on Saturday.

Jiles' goal-line surge for a score broke a 17-17 tie and put the Bulldogs (4-4, 3-2 Southern Conference) ahead with 6:22 to play. Linebacker Jaleel Laguins recovered an East Tennessee State fumble with 1:10 remaining to seal the win.

Chris Oladokun threw for 134 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs. Jay Stanton ran for 44 yards and a score.

Stanton capped Samford's first drive with a 2-yard scoring run. But the Bulldogs allowed two unanswered East Tennessee State touchdowns in the second quarter to trail 14-7 at halftime.

Mitchell Fineran opened the second half with a 42-yard field goal and Oladokun's 3-yard touchdown throw to Michael Vice late in the third gave the Bulldogs a 17-14 lead. East Tennessee State evened it in the fourth up on a 30-yard Tyler Keltner field goal with 9:50 remaining.

Trey Mitchell had 182 yards and a touchdown passing for the Buccaneers (2-6, 0-5).