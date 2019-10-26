Montreal faces Toronto in conference showdown

Toronto Maple Leafs (6-4-2, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4-4-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts Toronto in Eastern Conference play.

Montreal finished 44-30-8 overall and 27-17-8 in Eastern Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Canadiens were called for 293 penalties last season averaging 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes per game.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Toronto finished 14-10-4 in Atlantic Division games and 23-12-6 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Maple Leafs were called for 228 penalties last season averaging 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Canadiens won the last matchup 6-5.

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.

Maple Leafs Injuries: John Tavares: out (upper body).