Florida hosts Pittsburgh following shootout victory

Pittsburgh Penguins (6-3-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (3-2-3, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Pittsburgh after the Panthers defeated Nashville 3-2 in a shootout.

Florida finished 23-19-10 in Eastern Conference action and 20-13-8 at home during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Panthers allowed 3.2 goals on 30.5 shots per game last season.

Pittsburgh went 26-15-11 in Eastern Conference action and 21-12-8 on the road a season ago. The Penguins scored 271 total goals last season while collecting 459 assists.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Panthers Injuries: Aleksander Barkov Jr.: day to day (upper body).

Penguins Injuries: None listed.