Rain pushes PGA Tour Champions’ final round to Monday

Co-leaders Scott Parel, left, and Tommy Toles, wearing cap, walk off the final hole at 12 under par, one stroke ahead of Colin Montgomerie, right, after the second round of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic golf tournament in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Montgomerie missed a tying birdie attempt after engaging noisy fans in the stands. Joe Mahoney

Heavy rain forecast to last throughout the day forced the postponement of the third round of the PGA Tour Champions event on Sunday.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three tournaments in the tour's Charles Schwab Cup playoffs, will resume on the Country Club of Virginia's James River Course at 8 a.m. Monday. Officials say the course received more than 2 inches of rain overnight and into Sunday morning.

Tommy Tolles and Scott Parel were tied for the lead, one shot ahead of Colin Montgomerie.

Parel won twice last season on the tour for players 50 and over, and Tolles is seeking his first victory in three years on the tour. He entered the week 59th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, and only the top 54 advance to the next event, the Invesco QQQ Championship on Nov. 1-3 in Thousand Oaks, California.