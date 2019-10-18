Seattle opens playoffs against FC Dallas

FC Dallas (13-12-9, seventh in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (16-10-8, second in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Seattle; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders host FC Dallas in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Sounders are 9-7-6 against conference opponents. Seattle is 5-2-2 when it scores a pair of goals.

FC Dallas is 9-7-6 in conference play. Michael Barrios leads the league with 13 assists. FC Dallas has 35 assists.

The teams match up Saturday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Shaun Smith leads Seattle with seven assists. Jordan Morris has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for the Sounders.

Barrios has five goals and 13 assists for FC Dallas. Zdenek Ondrasek has seven goals over the past 10 games for FC Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seattle: 5-3-2, averaging 1.4 goals, one assist, 4.2 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

FC Dallas: 4-3-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 1.5 assists, 5.8 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Nouhou Tolo, Victor Rodriguez (injured), Will Bruin (injured), Xavier Arreaga.

FC Dallas: Dominique Badji (injured), Bryan Reynolds (injured).