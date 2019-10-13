Vegas Golden Knights (3-2-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (2-2-0, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights.

Los Angeles went 14-12-3 in Pacific Division action and 17-21-3 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Kings recorded 326 assists on 199 total goals last season.

Vegas finished 18-8-3 in Pacific Division action and 19-20-2 on the road in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Golden Knights allowed 2.6 goals on 29.1 shots per game last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.