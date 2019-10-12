Edmonton visits New York after shootout victory

Edmonton Oilers (4-0-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (2-0-0, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton visits New York after the Oilers defeated New Jersey 4-3 in a shootout.

New York finished 32-36-14 overall and 18-14-9 at home in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Rangers recorded two shutouts last season while compiling a .904 save percentage.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Edmonton went 35-38-9 overall and 17-19-5 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Oilers scored 2.8 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.3 last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Rangers Injuries: None listed.

Oilers Injuries: Alex Chiasson: day to day (illness).