Guentzel’s goal sends Penguins past unbeaten Ducks 2-1

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray (30) blocks a shot during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. AP Photo

Jake Guentzel scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 2-1 victory over the previously unbeaten Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

Guentzel finished Sidney Crosby's backhand feed from the slot at 7:24 of the third. Guentzel has five goals in five career games against the Ducks, including his second career hat trick last season.

Crosby also scored a power-play goal, his second of the season. He has multiple points in five of his last 10 games against Anaheim.

Matt Murray made 31 saves for the Penguins. He needs one more win to reach 100 in the NHL.

Pittsburgh concluded a season-opening, four-game homestand with a 2-2 record.

Ondrej Kase scored his first of the season for Anaheim, which tried to open a season with four straight wins for the first time in franchise history.

John Gibson, a Pittsburgh native, stopped 26 shots. He allowed more than one goal for the first time this season.

RED WINGS 4, CANADIENS 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Anthony Mantha scored his sixth goal of the season and Detroit snapped a nine-game losing streak against Montreal.

Darren Helm, Tyler Bertuzzi and Luke Glendenning also scored for the Red Wings, who have three wins in four games this season.

Defenseman Danny Dekeyser had two assists and Jonathan Bernier made 33 saves on 35 shots.

Joel Armia and Max Domi scored for the Canadiens, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back following a 5-4 overtime loss in Buffalo. Carey Price stopped 30 of 33 shots.

Detroit had not won in regulation time in Montreal since 2007.

LIGHTNING 7, MAPLE LEAFS 3

TORONTO (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored twice and finished with four points, Brayden Point had two goals and an assist in his season debut and Tampa Bay beat Toronto.

Steven Stamkos added a goal and three assists and Ondrej Palat also scored for Tampa Bay.

Anthony Cirelli had three assists and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves as the Lightning snapped a two-game slide.

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist, and John Tavares and Andreas Johnsson also scored for Toronto.

Frederik Andersen allowed seven goals on 28 shots before being replaced by Michael Hutchinson seven minutes into the third period. Hutchinson had five saves.

OILERS 4, DEVILS 3, SO.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored the only goal in the shootout to give undefeated Edmonton a victory over winless New Jersey.

Draisaitl, who also scored in regulation, connected in the third round of the shootout as the Oilers improved to 4-0-0.

James Neal and Connor McDavid also had Oilers goals. Mikko Koskinen stopped 28 shots.

Kyle Palmieri, Nikita Gusev and Damon Severson scored for New Jersey (0-2-2). Mackenzie Blackwood made 19 saves.

BLUES 6, SENATORS 4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — David Perron's second goal of the game proved to be the winner as St. Louis beat Ottawa.

Oskar Sundqvist, Jay Bouwmeester, Brayden Schenn also scored for the Blues. Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and three assists and Jake Allen made 25 saves in his season debut.

Vitaly Abramov, Artem Anisimov, Chris Tierney and Anthony Duclair scored for the Senators (0-3-0), who are off to their worst start after losing three straight games in regulation.

Anders Nilsson stopped 31 shots in his first start of the season for Ottawa.

JETS 5, WILD 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Patrik Laine scored twice and added a pair of assists as Winnipeg beat Minnesota.

Laine set up Kyle Connor's third-period goal that broke a 2-2 tie, giving the Finnish shooter the lead in team points with 10 (three goals and seven assists).

Jack Roslovic scored 28 seconds after Laine and then Laine finished it off with an empty-net goal.

Blake Wheeler recorded a goal and one assist and Mark Scheifele contributed a pair of assists.

Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves for the Jets, who won their home opener after starting the season with a four-game trip.

Ryan Hartman and Brad Hunt scored for the Wild, who opened the season with three straight losses for the first time since the expansion franchise started playing in 2000-01.

Devan Dubnyk stopped 27 of the 31 shots he faced for Minnesota.

PREDATORS 6, CAPITALS 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mattias Ekholm scored with 4:40 remaining to cap a wild third period and lead Nashville past Washington.

Ryan Johansen scored twice and Filip Forsberg, Matt Duchene and Nick Bonino added goals for Nashville, which finished 3-1 on a season-opening, four-game homestand.

Alex Ovechkin scored a pair of power-play goals and Lars Eller, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie also scored for Washington. John Carlson had three assists for the Capitals, who lost in regulation for the first time this season.

Pekka Rinne finished with 21 saves. Braden Holtby made 32 saves.

SHARKS 5, BLACKHAWKS 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Marleau scored two goals in his first game back with San Jose, and the Sharks earned their first win of the season.

Barclay Goodrow snapped a third-period tie and Brent Burns scored his 200th career goal for San Jose, which opened with four consecutive losses. Kevin Labanc also scored, and Dylan Gambrell had two assists.

Andrew Shaw had two goals for Chicago, which hadn't played since its season-opening loss to Philadelphia in Prague last Friday. Dylan Strome had a goal and an assist in the opener of a seven-game homestand. Dominik Kubalik also added a goal.

FLAMES 3, STARS 2, SO.

DALLAS (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau put a backhand past Dallas goalie Ben Bishop in a shootout and Calgary beat the Stars.

Tyler Seguin was the only one of three Stars who beat Calgary goalie David Rittich in the shootout. It was tied 1-1, with Sean Monahan beating Bishop before Gaudreau won the game on the last attempt in the first round.

Rittich had 34 saves, including the stop of a penalty shot awarded to Alexander Radulov with 21 seconds remaining in overtime.

The Flames got goals in regulation from Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin.

Joel L'Esperance and Jamie Benn scored for Dallas. Bishop made 27 saves.

AVALANCHE 4, BRUINS 2

DENVER (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored the go-ahead goal with 7:06 remaining, Boston had two goals disallowed after video reviews, and unbeaten Colorado handed the Bruins their first loss of the season.

Gabriel Landeskog added an empty-net goal with 1:01 remaining for the Avalanche, who are off to a 3-0 start for just the second time since relocating to Denver from Quebec in 1995. The 2013-14 club opened the season 6-0.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Nathan MacKinnon also had goals for Colorado and Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves.

David Pastrnak and Zdeno Chara had goals for the Bruins.