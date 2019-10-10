Irving, playing with face fracture, leaves Nets-Lakers early

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts as he watches the action against the Sesi/Franca Basketball Club from the bench during the first half of a exhibition NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving left the team's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers about one minute after tip-off after taking a hit to the face.

Irving was attempting to play through a facial fracture, an injury that occurred in a pickup game last month. He was wearing a clear mask in an effort to protect his face, but appeared to bump into Lakers guard Rajon Rondo while playing defense just 1:06 into the contest.

Irving's face made contact with Rondo's upper arm. The Nets guard immediately winced in pain, took the mask off and motioned to the bench that he needed a substitute.

The Nets said Irving would not return to the game.