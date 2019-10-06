Sports

Kroos, Hector out of Germany games; Serdar called up

The Associated Press

BERLIN

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos and Cologne defender Jonas Hector have been ruled out of Germany's upcoming games against Argentina and Estonia, leading to a first call-up for Schalke midfielder Suat Serdar.

The German soccer federation said Sunday that Kroos is out with a left thigh injury and Hector withdrew with a neuromuscular injury.

The 22-year-old Serdar has scored three goals in five Bundesliga games for Schalke. He played for Germany at the Under-21 European Championship in June.

Germany plays Argentina in a friendly in Dortmund on Wednesday before its European Championship qualifying game in Tallinn, Estonia, four days later.

