Huslig’s 4 TDs leads Missouri St. past W. Illinois in 3OT

Peyton Huslig threw for 315 yards and four touchdowns and Missouri State earned its first win in almost a year beating Western Illinois 37-31 in triple overtime on Saturday.

The Bears (1-3, 1-0 Missouri Valley) hadn't won since Oct. 13, 2018 when they beat Indiana State 29-26. The following week, Western Illinois beat the Bears 31-14 which started their eight-game skid.

Kendall Stewart's 22-yard touchdown run — half of it tip-toeing down the sideline — put Missouri State ahead 37-31. The 2-point conversion failed. Western Illinois (0-5, 0-1) turned it over on downs to end the game.

Max Norris' 1-yard TD run for the Leathernecks with 65 seconds to play in regulation tied it at 21. Norris finished with two rushing scores.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Leathernecks own a seven-game losing streak and haven't won since Nov. 3 last year when they beat Southern Illinois 34-31.