Reina saves penalty as Milan wins 2-1 at Genoa

Milan's coach Marco Giampaolo shouts from the touchline during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Genoa CFC and AC Milan at the Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, Saturday Oct. 5, 2019. Luca Zennaro

Pepe Reina made up for an earlier error by saving a stoppage-time penalty as AC Milan came from behind to win 2-1 at Genoa on Saturday and snap a three-match losing streak in Serie A.

Both sides ended a dramatic match with 10 men.

Milan coach Marco Giampaolo was under pressure after his side had picked up just six points from the opening six rounds.

Reina was a late replacement for regular Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who felt sick after the warmup, and the veteran Spaniard was at fault for the opener as he misjudged Lasse Schone's 30-yard free kick, which gave Genoa the lead four minutes before the break.

Theo Hernandez leveled for Milan early in the second half and matters went from bad to worse for Genoa five minutes later, when defender Davide Biraschi was shown a straight red card for handball and Franck Kessie converted the resulting penalty.

However, Milan also had a player sent off when Davide Calabria was shown a second yellow card for a shirt tug on Genoa forward Christian Kouamé, 11 minutes from time.

Genoa was handed a golden opportunity to snatch a point when it was awarded a 93rd-minute penalty after Reina was harshly judged to have fouled Kouamé but the 37-year-old keeper saved Schone's spot kick.