Problem solved: Nigerians win appeal, can race in 200 meters

The stadium is sparsely filled for the second session at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. AP Photo

Problem solved. Divine Oduduru and Blessing Okagbare will be given a spot at the starting line for the 200 meters at world championships.

Okagbare tells The Associated Press that track's governing body, the IAAF, has approved the appeal from the two Nigerians and reinstated them into the meet after a paperwork mix-up led to them being disqualified.

Nigeria's track federation had entered both runners in the 100-meter races, even though neither intended to compete at that distance. When they didn't show up, IAAF rules called for them to be disqualified from the rest of the meet, including their main events, the 200, and the 4x100 relays.

But after learning more about the mix-up, an IAAF appeals panel reinstated them.

Oduduru, the NCAA champion out of Texas Tech, is scheduled to race later Sunday. Okagbare is the 2013 bronze medalist at 200 meters, and is scheduled to race in preliminaries on Monday.