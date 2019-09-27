The Latest: Scotland makes 5 changes to start against Samoa

Ireland's Tadhg Furlong, center, carries a ball to score the teams' third try during the Rugby World Cup Pool A game at International Stadium between Ireland and Scotland in Yokohama, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on Day 9 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has made five changes to his starting lineup to play Samoa in a Rugby World Cup Pool A match on Monday.

The Scots are coming off a 27-3 opening loss to Ireland and need a victory to push for a place in the quarterfinals.

A new backrow trio will start, with Jamie Ritchie replacing injured Hamish Watson on the openside, Magnus Bradbury coming onto the blindside of the scrum and Blade Thomson at No. 8.

The two other changes were in the backs, where Darcy Graham will start on the wing and Chris Harris in the centers at the expense of Tommy Seymour and Duncan Taylor.

"We were well below (our best) level against Ireland," Townsend said. "The players know what is required of them and are hungry to deliver the kind of performance that keeps us in the World Cup.

"The reality is we now have to win our next three games to make it out of our pool, so the knockout stages for us begin this Monday night."

Greig Laidlaw and Finn Russell will start a test in the halves together for the 35th time, equaling the Scotland record held by Roy Laidlaw (Greig's uncle) and John Rutherford.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Sean Maitland, Finn Russell, Greig Laidlaw; Blade Thomson, Jamie Ritchie, Magnus Bradbury, Jonny Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Willem Nel, Stuart McInally (captain), Allan Dell. Reserves: Fraser Brown, Gordon Reid, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Ryan Wilson, George Horne, Adam Hastings, Duncan Taylor.

___

2:35 p.m.

Hooker Julian Montoya scored a hat trick of tries to help Argentina lead Tonga 28-7 at halftime in their must-win Rugby World Cup Pool C game.

Selected ahead of former captain Agustin Creevy, Montoya opened the scoring with a try in the right corner.

Approaching the midway point he had his second of the game, when Tonga's pack was easily pushed back and he went over for another converted score.

Coach Mario Ledesma's selection changes worked, with left winger Santiago Carreras intercepting a sloppy Tonga pass and running clear for the third try for 21-0 after 21 minutes.

Poor Tonga defending enabled Montoya enough space to push his hulking frame over the line for the bonus-point fourth try — and with not even 30 minutes played.

The Tongans rallied late in the half with their first try of the tournament and went within inches of scoring again in the last seconds before the break.

___

2 p.m.

Georgia coach Milton Haig says the decision to make 12 changes to his starting lineup between Rugby World Cup games between Wales and Uruguay was four years in the making.

Georgia is coming off an opening loss to Six Nations champion Wales, and Uruguay opened with a 30-27 upset win over Fiji.

The Fijians also had made a dozen changes to the starting lineup between their first and second games, and were caught off guard by Uruguay.

"When we planned this four years ago, firstly we planned that we needed to make sure we had a strong 31 coming to this tournament," Haig said. "It was important that there was competition for places and that there wasn't a big difference between the starting team for game one and the starting team for game two.

"We knew we were going to have short turnarounds and ... we don't really see a lot of significance between what team went out against Wales and what team goes out here."

Having said that, all bets are off after game two.

"We were committed as a coaching group to give everyone a chance, and from now on it will be best players on the field," Haig said. "It just means that this team that is selected tomorrow need to go out and do a job for us."

___

12:00 p.m.

Japan is back in the spotlight at the Rugby World Cup after kicking off with a win over Russia in the tournament's opening game.

The mission in Shizuoka on Saturday goes up a level, though, with Jamie Joseph's Japan lineup facing an Ireland squad that entered the World Cup with the No. 1 ranking and beat Six Nations rival Scotland 27-3.

Japan's target at the first Rugby World Cup in Asia is to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time. That ambition will be tested fully against a strong Irish team that is favored to top Pool A.

Also, Argentina meets Tonga in Osaka in its first game since an opening loss to France in Pool C, and South Africa is aiming to rebound from its opening loss to the defending champion All Blacks when it takes on Namibia at Toyota.