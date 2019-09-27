Oakland clinches AL wild-card berth for 2nd straight year

A fan holds a sign that reads "A's Clinch!" before a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Seattle. The Athletics clinched a wild-card berth in the American League before the first pitch of their game when the Cleveland Indians lost to the Washington Nationals. AP Photo

The Oakland Athletics have clinched a wild-card berth in the American League before even throwing a pitch on Friday night.

The A's claimed one of the two wild-card spots when Cleveland lost to Washington. The A's exchanged handshakes and a handful of hugs in the dugout prior to the first pitch against Seattle, but the bigger celebration had to wait.

The Athletics began the night with a one-game lead over Tampa Bay for the first wild-card spot and home-field advantage. The A's and Rays will meet Wednesday night.

It's the second straight year the A's have earned the wild card and third wild-card berth since 2014. Oakland is 59-27 since June 17, the best record in baseball during that stretch.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Oakland has now reached the postseason 10 times since 2000.