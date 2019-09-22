DC United secures 2-0 shutout victory over Seattle

Frederic Brillant scored to help DC United blank the Seattle Sounders 2-0 Sunday night.

Lucas Rodriguez got the scoring started for DC United (13-10-9) in the 14th minute on a shot 13 yards away from the center of the box. Brillant put DC United ahead 2-0 in the 54th minute with a shot 12 yards away from the center of the box, assisted by Wayne Rooney.

The Sounders (14-10-8) outshot DC United 17 to 12. Both teams had four shots on goal.

DC United drew four corner kicks, committed eight fouls and did not receive a card. Seattle drew five corner kicks, committed 10 fouls and was given one yellow card.

Both teams next play Sunday. DC United visits New York and the Sounders visit San Jose.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.