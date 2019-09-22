Slingsby steers Aussies to $1 million SailGP victory

Australia celebrate their victory in the Grand Final match race. Race Day 3. The final SailGP event of Season 1 in Marseille, France, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Jon Buckle

Team Australia skipper Tom Slingsby overcame an error at the start and passed Team Japan's Nathan Outteridge approaching the penultimate mark to win the $1 million SailGP championship race Sunday in Marseille, France.

Slingsby steered his foiling F50 catamaran into the starting box a few seconds early, drawing a penalty and forcing him to start just behind his friend and rival Outteridge.

Outteridge tried to pinch off his countryman approaching the fourth gate but Slingsby sailed just clear and rounded onto the final leg ahead of Team Japan, which lost speed.

The Aussies clinched one of the biggest paydays in sailing history by 14 seconds and began a wild celebration, including drinking champagne out of the trophy.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Slingsby is an Olympic gold medalist and former America's Cup winner. Outteridge is an Olympic gold and silver medalist and an America's Cup veteran.