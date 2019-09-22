Osaka wins Toray Pan Pacific, her 1st title on Japan soil

Japan's Naomi Osaka makes a forehand return to Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova during their final match at the Toray Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Osaka, western Japan, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Osaka won her first singles title since the Australian Open in January by beating Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 6-3 in the final. (Kyodo News via AP)

Naomi Osaka won her first singles title since the Australian Open in January by beating Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 6-3 in the Toray Pan Pacific final on Sunday.

Enjoying strong support from a parochial crowd, the former No. 1-ranked Osaka dominated the match with her powerful groundstrokes and broke Pavlyuchenkova's serve twice to take the opening set in 31 minutes.

Top-seeded Osaka didn't ease off in the second set, denying the Russian any chance of getting a foothold in the match and closed out with an ace.

It is Osaka's first title in the country of her birth — she lost finals in Tokyo in 2016 and '18 — and fourth in her career. She won back-to-back majors at the U.S. Open in 2018 and the Australian Open in January.

At the Korea Open in Seoul, Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic defeated fourth-seeded Magda Linette of Poland in the final.

The No. 3-seeded Muchova coasted to the title, overcoming her opponent 6-1, 6-1.