Oklahoma’s Calum Sutherland arrested, public intoxication

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Oklahoma place kicker Calum Sutherland lines up a kick during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA in Pasadena, Calif. Early Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, Sutherland was arrested on a public intoxication charge, according to records from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office in Norman, Okla. AP Photo

Oklahoma kicker Calum Sutherland has been arrested on a public intoxication charge.

Records from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office in Norman indicate the 19-year-old Sutherland was booked shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday. Sheriff's spokeswoman Joy Hampton says Sutherland was released about three hours later.

Further details weren't immediately available about bond. Online jail records didn't list details on an attorney representing Sutherland, who was arrested in Norman.

The fifth-ranked Sooners were off Saturday. Messages left with team officials for comment weren't immediately returned. Messages left with the Norman Police Department and the University of Oklahoma Police Department also weren't immediately returned Saturday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Sutherland, a redshirt sophomore from Keller, Texas, hit two field goals last Saturday as the Sooners beat UCLA 48-14.

Oklahoma next weekend hosts Texas Tech.