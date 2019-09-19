Tanaka expected to start as Yankees host the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (69-83, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (99-54, first in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Andrew Heaney (4-5, 4.77 ERA) Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (10-8, 4.61 ERA)

LINE: Yankees -296; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Mike Trout and the Angels will take on the Yankees Thursday.

The Yankees are 54-23 on their home turf. New York has slugged .492, good for third in the American League. Gleyber Torres leads the team with a .551 slugging percentage, including 63 extra-base hits and 38 home runs.

The Angels have gone 33-44 away from home. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .324 this season, led by Mike Trout with a mark of .427. The Angels won the last meeting 3-2. Luke Bard secured his second victory and Albert Pujols went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Los Angeles. Adam Ottavino took his fifth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 94 RBIs and is batting .329. Torres is 12-for-38 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

David Fletcher leads the Angels with 162 hits and is batting .292. Shohei Ohtani is 5-for-20 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .282 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Angels: 3-7, .227 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Yankees Injuries: Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), J.A. Happ: (bicep), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (achilles), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Mike Tauchman: (calf), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Edwin Encarnacion: (oblique), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum), Gary Sanchez: (groin).

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Cam Bedrosian: (forearm), Mike Trout: (foot), Luis Rengifo: (hand), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Shohei Ohtani: (knee).