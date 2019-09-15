Padres look to end 3-game skid against Rockies

San Diego Padres (68-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (64-85, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Cal Quantrill (6-7, 5.12 ERA) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-6, 6.56 ERA)

LINE: Rockies -108; over/under is 13 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Rockies are 29-40 against the rest of their division. Colorado has slugged .455, good for third in the National League. Nolan Arenado leads the club with a .593 slugging percentage, including 72 extra-base hits and 40 home runs.

The Padres are 30-36 against division opponents. San Diego is slugging .418 as a unit. Hunter Renfroe leads the team with a slugging percentage of .499. The Rockies won the last meeting 11-10. Peter Lambert earned his third victory and Daniel Murphy went 4-for-5 with a double and four RBIs for Colorado. Eric Lauer registered his ninth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Rockies with 40 home runs and is batting .313. Trevor Story is 11-for-37 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Renfroe leads the Padres with 31 home runs and has 62 RBIs. Wil Myers is 14-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .232 batting average, 5.05 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Padres: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Hunter Renfroe: (ankle), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck), Francisco Mejia: (oblique).