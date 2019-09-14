Russell, Leon spur Tijuana to 4-0 win over Monclova

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Maxwell Leon singled twice, and James Russell struck out 11 over 6 1/3 innings as the Toros de Tijuana beat the Acereros del Norte 4-0 on Saturday.

Russell (10-5) allowed three hits while walking one to pick up the win.

Tijuana scored two runs in the second on RBI singles by Leandro Castro and Javier Salazar. The Toros scored again in the seventh inning, when Ricky Alvarez got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Leon scored on a forceout.

Daniel Rodriguez (9-8) went two innings, allowing two runs and seven hits while walking one in the Mexican League game.

The Acereros were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Toros' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.