Real Madrid says Modric sidelined with muscle injury

Villareal's Gerard Moreno controls the ball past Real Madrid's Luka Modric during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and Real Madrid in the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. AP Photo

Real Madrid says Luka Modric has a right leg muscle injury.

The club says the abductor injury was diagnosed on Thursday. It did not say how long the midfielder will be sidelined.

Madrid hosts Levante in the Spanish league on Saturday, then visits Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Other Madrid players still injured include Marco Asensio and Francisco "Isco" Alarcón.

Eden Hazard, the team's biggest offseason signing, is likely to make his competitive debut on Saturday after recovering from a muscle injury he picked up just before the season.

Madrid is coming off two consecutive league draws against Valladolid and Villarreal. It opened with a league win at Celta Vigo.