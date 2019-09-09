Ozuna’s single leads Billings to 4-3 win over Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Reniel Ozuna hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to give the Billings Mustangs a 4-3 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Monday.

Leonardo Seminati scored on the play after he hit an RBI double and advanced to third on a ground out by Jonathan Willems.

The single by Ozuna capped a two-run inning for the Mustangs that started when Seminati hit a double, scoring Victor Ruiz.

The Chukars took a 3-2 lead when Clay Dungan hit an RBI single, scoring Tyler Tolbert in the third.

Ozuna singled three times, driving in two runs in the win.

Alec Byrd (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Nathan Webb (4-4) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.