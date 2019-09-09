IAAF bans former adviser for life in corruption case

Track and field's world governing body has banned a former adviser for life over alleged corruption in relation to doping cases.

The IAAF ethics board says Habib Cisse, who was a legal adviser to former IAAF president Lamine Diack, broke rules on "corrupt conduct" and integrity, bringing the sport into disrepute.

The board's ruling on Monday doesn't give more details of Cisse's conduct but mentions the case of Russian marathon runner Liliya Shobukhova, who was allegedly extorted out of hundreds of thousands of dollars to avoid a doping ban before the 2012 London Olympics.

The IAAF also fined Cisse $25,000.

Cisse, Diack and Diack's son, Papa Massata Diack, are among a group of former track officials awaiting trial in France on corruption charges.