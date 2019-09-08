Homza hits grand slam, leads Tri-City over Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Jonny Homza hit a grand slam in the first inning, leading the Tri-City Dust Devils to a 9-1 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Sunday.

The grand slam by Homza gave the Dust Devils a 6-0 lead and capped a six-run inning for Tri-City. Earlier in the inning, Jack Stronach got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Luke Becker drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Dust Devils later added a run in the fourth and two in the fifth. In the fourth, Tre Carter scored on a wild pitch, while Carter hit a two-run home run in the fifth.

Jason Reynolds (3-4) got the win with four innings of scoreless relief while Hillsboro starter Blake Walston (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.