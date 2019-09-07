Cook, Prophit help Dayton outlast Indiana St. 42-35

Sean Prophit scored two rushing touchdowns, the last a 13-yard jaunt that was the game winner and Dayton won its season opener 42-35 against Indiana State on Saturday.

Prophit's run capped a 10-play, 85-yard drive that ended with 1:57 remaining. Indiana State took the kickoff and marched to Dayton's 26-yard line before Zach Rumpke intercepted Ryan Boyle at the 8-yard line to seal the win.

Dayton quarterback Jack Cook accounted for four touchdowns; two passing and two running. After the Sycamores tied the score at 21 with two straight touchdowns, Cook scored on runs of 3 and 9 yards in a span of four minutes in the third quarter. Indiana State countered with back-to-back touchdowns when Peterson Kerlegrand ran it in from 19 yards with 14:55 left and Chris Childers ran it from five yards four minutes later.

Cook threw for 251 yards and ran for 52.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kerlegrand ran for 194 yards and scored twice.

The Sycamores (0-2) entered the contest ranked No. 15 in FCS. Dayton beat its highest-ever ranked opponent in program history.