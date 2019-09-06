Connell, Weaver lift Great Falls over Idaho Falls 4-1

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Bryan Connell homered twice and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Great Falls Voyagers beat the Idaho Falls Chukars 4-1 on Friday.

Cabera Weaver doubled and singled for Great Falls.

Idaho Falls started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base with two outs on a walk, Travis Jones advanced to second on a single by Juan Carlos Negret, went to third on an error, and then scored on a single by Isaiah Henry.

After Great Falls scored two runs in the second, the Voyagers extended their lead in the seventh inning when Connell hit a solo home run.

The Voyagers tacked on another run in the ninth when Connell hit a solo home run.

Kaleb Roper (4-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Idaho Falls starter Cole Watts (1-6) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.