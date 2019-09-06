Frazier, Bell help rally Pirates past Cardinals 9-4

Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Bell points after scoring on a single by Jose Osuna during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Pittsburgh, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. AP Photo

Adam Frazier capped Pittsburgh's six-run seventh inning with a two-run triple, and the Pirates rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4 on Friday night.

Last-place Pittsburgh scored each of its runs in the seventh with two outs. Josh Bell hit a two-run single off Andrew Miller. After run-scoring hits by pinch hitter Melky Cabrera and José Osuna, Frazier made it 7-4 when he tripled high off the 21-foot wall in right field.

The NL Central-leading Cardinals had won six of eight. Miller (4-5), the second of three relievers in the seventh, got just one out and was charged with three runs and three hits.